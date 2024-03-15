Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Plant Oil

Plant Oil is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on Plant Oil. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Plant Oil in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find Plant Oil as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

Plant Oil isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. Plant Oil needs to be crafted using the Oil Presser machine. To build the machine itself you will need 16 Stones and 12 Wood.

Once built, you can produce Plant Oil in the Oil Presser. To do so you will need 5 Plant Fiber

Where can I find the materials I need?

Plant Fiber itself can be found in most trees and bushes in any area of the map. So you shouldn’t find it too hard to come by in abundance whilst playing.

What do I need the Plant Oil for?

You use Plant Oil for the following upgrades and buildings:

Assembler

Fodder Oven

Washbasin

Torch

Seed Shooter Lock-on

Searching for other materials in Lightyear Frontier?