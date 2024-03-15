Lightyear Frontier has plenty of different materials you can make for all sorts of buildings and upgrade, but understanding what it takes to end up crafting each one, can be a little confusing. Different materials will require different ingredients to craft them, as well as a specific machine to craft them in. To cut through the confusion, we’ve compiled a list of the most useful materials in Lightyear Frontier, and how you go about crafting them. This includes where to find any raw materials you may need, what materials you need to make ahead of time, and even what you need to build the machine to craft that particular item. We also list out what buildings and upgrades you need that particular item for, so that you can play ahead and work towards specific goals as you play more of the game.

So if you’re struggling to work out how to get ahold of a particular resource in Lightyear Frontier, then worry no more. All you need to do is take a look at our list of materials below and find the one you are struggling with. Then just click on the appropriate link, and you will be taken to a page dedicated to that resource. From there you will discover everything you need to know about crafting that resource, what that resource is used for, and more. Before long you’ll be a crafting master in Lightyear Frontier.

Lightyear Frontier | Crafting Guide

Basic Materials

Fodders

Oils