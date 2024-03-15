Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Clay

Clay is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on Clay. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Clay in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find Clay as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

Clay isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. Clay needs to be crafted using the Assembler machine. To build the machine itself you will need 10 Aluminum Rods, 10 Stone, and 4 Plant Oil.

Once built, you can produce Clay in the Assembler. To do so you will need 1 Stone Dust

Where can I find the materials I need?

For the Stone Dust material, you will need to make that in a Grinder, using Stone. This can be found readily as a raw material almost every in Lightyear Frontier.

What do I need Clay for?

You use Clay for the following upgrades and buildings:

Brick Arch

Furnace

Large Plot

Well

Brick Fence

House

Garden Gnome

Tea Set

Alternate Pot Stack

Basic Pot

Blue Flower Pot

Bush Pot

Fresh Plant Pot

Lush Plant Pot

Mixed Flower Pot

Pink Flower Pot

Pointy Plant Pot

Pot Stack

Red Flower Pot

Small Pot Stack

Sparse Plant Pot

Tall Plant Pot

White and Pink Flower Pot

Yellow Flower Pot

