Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Polyberry Oil

Polyberry Oil is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on Polyberry Oil. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Polyberry Oil in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find Polyberry Oil as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

Polyberry Oil isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. Polyberry Oil needs to be crafted using the Oil Presser machine. To build the machine itself you will need 16 Stones and 12 Wood.

Once built, you can produce Polyberry Oil in the Oil Presser. To do so you will need 1 Polyberry

Where can I find the materials I need?

Polyberry plants grow in the following regions:

The Meadows

Harvest their seeds using the Vacuum, and then plant them in a plot to grow new plants yourself. After a few days of watering, they will be ready to harvest into your own Polyberry plants.

What do I need the Polyberry Oil for?

You use Polyberry Oil for the following upgrades and buildings:

Pathmake

Water Tank Capacity I

