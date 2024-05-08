Sonic Mania Plus is now available via Netflix Games

Sega has announced that Sonic Mania Plus is available now, for the first time on mobile, exclusively via Netflix Games.

For those wondering what it actually is, well, it’s Sonic Mania… plus. Described as “a true, classic Sonic experience – gorgeous pixel graphics featuring a variety of new Zones with iconic favorites from Sonic 1, 2, 3, Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic the Hedgehog CD”, Sega says you can “play as Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles, as well as two characters seen in past titles: Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel, who return with their own unique abilities.”

Explore vibrant new stages and classic zones in stunning 60 FPS. Pixel-perfect graphics and new retro animations will make you fall in love with these 2D rolling landscapes. A new mode that adds a fresh look to familiar locations while challenging new and veteran players alike.

If you’re unsure of how Netflix Games works, basically if you log into the Netflix app on your smart device, you can check out the games there, and it’ll download the app to your device for you. You just have to have an active Netflix subscription to enable the option to play these games. Previous titles that hit Netflix Games include TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, and more.

The original Sonic Mania launched back in 2017, and we said: “If you aren’t a fan of Sonic, this game may not appeal to you and that is fair enough, but in going back to its roots, Sonic Mania welcomes new players with open arms. It offers the same, simple gameplay that made those early games so popular – while also keeping fans happy – without resorting to lazily rehashing Sonic 2 or 3, or releasing another classics collection or something. This is a new game that respects the past, embraces it, and tweaks it enough to make a brand new game that anyone can enjoy.”

Sonic Mania Plus is out now for Netflix Games.