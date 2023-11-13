Hades and Death’s Door coming to Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that Hades is coming to Netflix next year, along with some other major indie titles.

It might be confusing to some when a game comes to Netflix, but as with any other title that’s recently been released there, if you have the app (Netflix app, that is) on your phone, and an active account, you’ll be able to download it natively to your phone (iOS, in this case) and play it like any normal game.

This all comes as part of “Geeked Week”, and Netflix has launched 80+ games, it says. Stranger Things 3: The Game, and OxenFree are notable examples, but the three newly announced ones are Hades, Death’s Door, and Braid.

SuperGiant Games are a developer lots of people are big fans of, and has some of the most universal acclaim a game has seen in recent years. The developer also released Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre, but Hades is definitely the one that has resonated with most people. We gave it a huge score on both Nintendo Switch, but also on PS5 and Xbox, saying “Hades is exceptional, and the more you play it, the more you love it. If there’s a complaint to be made, it’s that there’s no new content in the PS5 version. But what’s here is already awesome. Millimetre-perfect combat, responsive controls, stunning visuals and fantastic music combine to create a truly world-beating experience. If you haven’t had the pleasure of playing it yet, you owe it to yourself to give it a go on PlayStation 5 or Xbox”.

While fans will have to wait until next year, likely, for Hades 2, in the meantime, Death’s Door is also a cool roguelike title. Chris White reviewed that, saying: “Death’s Door is a beautifully constructed isometric adventure. Combat is enjoyable. The world is gorgeous. It has a lot of heart, despite the gloomy subject matter. Acid Nerve knows how to make a fun game. Much like Titan Souls, it has a satisfying loop with that all-important need to keep playing regardless of how many times you succumb to the enemy. If you love Dark Souls, but are put off by the difficulty, this is for you. If you love Zelda, but want more of a challenge, play Death’s Door. It can be hard at times, but getting used to the controls doesn’t take long. After that, you’ll become just as enamoured as I was. In other words, just play it. You won’t be disappointed”.

Braid has also just been announced as getting an anniversary edition, which is coming next year, too, and that’s the version coming to Netflix. The company has also confirmed that Katana Zero, Oxenfree II, and more are coming to the service.