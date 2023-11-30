Netflix is getting Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition

Netflix has announced that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is coming to the platform on December 14. The trilogy includes three of the greatest video games of all time, from one of the best developers in the business, Rockstar Games. Netflix members will be able to gain access to the titles via the App Store, Google Play, and the Netflix mobile app when it releases.

For those not familiar with the series (seriously, where have you been living for the last twenty years?!), you can read a brief outline of the three games (GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas) included below:

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition : Welcome to Liberty City. Where it all began. With a massive and diverse open world, a wild cast of characters from every walk of life, and the freedom to explore at will, Grand Theft Auto III puts the dark, intriguing, and ruthless world of crime at your fingertips.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition : Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man’s rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti’s tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition : It’s the early ’90s. After a couple of cops frame him for homicide, Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets.

The trilogy has been adapted for mobile, and fans can pre-order the Grand Theft Auto trilogy on Netflix right now. This addition adds to the 80 plus catalogue, with more top games sure to be added in 2024.