TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is now available on Netflix

Netflix has announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is now available exclusively on mobile, via the streaming service. While we knew it was coming at some point, the release date (January 10th) wasn’t known, and it’s also worth noting this is the only way you can play the mobile version of the game.

Announced via a Tweet, Netflix said: “Kick it with Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael in this ’80s-inspired mobile game where the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have to foil Shredder and Krang’s latest twisted plan”. On the App Store version, it explains that it’s “Available exclusively for Netflix members”, so when you download the “free game” from the store, it’ll automatically detect a Netflix login on your device, and ask you to select who is playing Shredder’s Revenge, before loading you into the game.

We talked about TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge back on the podcast for episode 490 (six months back), and we all enjoyed it a lot. In fact, when it was released on June 16th, 2022, we scored it 9/10, with Sean Smith saying “Shredder’s Revenge isn’t an overlong experience – but it is also generous in terms of content, challenge and replayability. The only real criticism I can level at it, would be that I would have liked the inter-stage cutscenes and introductions to have been fully voiced. Why employ the guys that voiced our childhood, and then miss a trick with that? But that is small potatoes, and this is still a terrific game.

Just as the spirit of teamwork shines through in the way Dotemu, Tribute, and Nickelodeon have put this together, this is also one of the best opportunities to team up and enjoy some old school arcade action on or offline with mates. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel – but it does reawaken not only a terrific franchise, but reminds us of how damn cool and iconic the Turtles really are. If you need me, I will be working my way back through the cartoons with a gooey old slice of pizza”.

You can download the Android version via Google Play, with the Apple mobile edition on the App Store.