Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is a new action platformer coming in 2025

Dotemu and developer The Game Kitchen have together announced Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, a new action platformer based on the NES game.

It’ll be a side-scrolling game, as you’d expect, with some very pretty art design if the trailer and screenshots are anything to go by, and given the developer’s pedigree with the Blasphemous series, this could be one to watch.

Check out the new trailer, and full details, below:

A new hero, Kenji Mozu, emerges in NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound. The story picks up in Hayabusa Village after Ryu Hayabusa heads to America to avenge his father’s death, as told in the NES version of NINJA GAIDEN. Suddenly, the veil between the human and demon worlds has suddenly torn, opening a doorway to darkness in Hayabusa Village. Kenji Mozu, a young ninja of the Hayabusa clan, throws himself into battle, determined to protect his village and its people from a looming demonic threat in this dark and dangerous era. Featuring a mastery of the high-speed, challenging combat the series is known for, NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound’s sidescrolling action is immediately welcoming to newcomers – while offering a steep, rewarding sense of difficulty and intricate technical depth that will challenge the blade of even a seasoned ninja. Brutally slash through an array of fiendish foes and demons while avoiding deadly fiery traps, spike pits, chasms and more. The young ninja, Kenji Mozu’s high-stakes quest develops with showstopping fights against powerful, boss-caliber behemoths. With upgradable abilities, hidden collectibles, optional mission objectives and more, NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound is an engrossing modernization of the tense, satisfyingly swift battles and precise, skill-demanding platforming the series is known for. NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound features exquisite pixel art, evoking the classic title while bringing a lush field and menacing cast of enemies to life through striking, wonderfully intricate detail. The dynamic action, paired with a pitch-perfect soundtrack featuring contributions from special guest composers, promises players an unforgettable experience.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound will be coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in Summer 2025.