Metal Slug Tactics gets new video diary

Dotemu, Leikir Studio, and SNK have released a new video diary celebrating the Metal Slug franchise and looking forward to Metal Slug Tactics. The key personnel from each company have come together to reminisce about the franchise’s history, looking at original hand-drawn artwork and gameplay from older titles, delving into the identity of the series while looking ahead to the future.

Metal Slug Tactics brings the explosive charm and nostalgic fun of the cult Metal Slug series to the tactical scene! Get ready for an intense ride through the best of both worlds: classic arcade action and roguelite tactical thrills. Jump into the combat zone and revive your Metal Slug nostalgia in a whole new way!

The in-depth video shares new perspective on how Dotemu and Leikir Studio’s efforts are depp-rooted in their love of the series, working hard together to ensure their adaptation is as authentic as possible, making sure Metal Slug’s “beloved world intuitively and authentically recalls the characters, atmosphere and rewarding battles that established the original run-and-gun outings as one of the most timeless universes in gaming, all while introducing a satisfying new way to fight as series stars Marco, Tarma, Eri and Fio.”

Some of the key features of Metal Slug Tactics are as follows:

● Discover the first tactical RPG in the METAL SLUG franchise

● Experience a huge replayability with its die-and-retry roguelite progression

● Enjoy amazing pixel art graphics, a heartfelt tribute to the series

● Battle Morden’s Army in 110 hand-crafted maps and 20 different mission types

● Bring the perfect setup for every mission with 36 different weapons and 176 weapon mods

● Choose between 9 iconic characters from the series and create the perfect team

● Experiment with 36 loadouts and combos to outsmart your enemies

● Challenge iconic bosses from the METAL SLUG universe

● Headbang all the way with an amazing soundtrack by Tee Lopes

Metal Slug Tactics will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam later this year.