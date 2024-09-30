New Metal Slug Tactics video released: “A new angle”

Publisher Dotemu and developer Leikir Studio have released a new video for Metal Slug Tactics, and reminded us it’s coming “Fall 2024”.

The game is coming to PC and consoles, but this video features another in-depth look at the title, with the studio reflecting “on childhood memories of playing the series in arcades. The team bonds over a shared fondness for the METAL SLUG universe, which Dotemu and Leikir Studio hope to instill in new players and evoke from series veterans when they storm the battlefield in Metal Slug Tactics.”

Check it out, below:

The combat of Metal Slug Tactics takes place in an isometric view, a fresh, reimagined approach to the side-scrolling action for which the series is famous. A change in perspective that affects gameplay and visuals alike, Leikir Studio worked in collaboration with the franchise’s legendary original pixel artists to ensure Tactics authentically captures the spirit of the series’ stunning visuals. The video also explores Metal Slug Tactics’ introduction of new elements to series conventions, including the shift to tactical play, randomization to boost mission replayability, unlockable skills, and roguelite-style progression. It all adds up to a unique and imaginative way to enjoy the world of Metal Slug The classic characters of Metal Slug return in Tactics, armed with unique abilities that capture their signature personalities and influence each fighter’s approach to combat. With new mechanics such as SYNC team attacks that can be capitalized on through clever field positioning, and a home base-style armoury where players select a squad to send into battle, Leikir Studio and Dotemu have transposed the feel of run-and-gun action into a tactical RPG while retaining the series’ DNA of fast-paced gameplay. Both a respectful homage to an all-time classic and an imaginative new way to celebrate the renowned series, Metal Slug Tactics channels the timeless Metal Slug aesthetic through gorgeous pixel art and fluid animation. The game’s highly replayable battlefields combine shuffled layouts from handcrafted terrain sectors with subtle roguelite elements, pushing players to adapt and overcome unpredictable clashes as they master dynamic, strategic combat. Wield classic Metal Slug weapons, leveraging skill trees, perks, and a super-charged adrenaline system to outwit and demolish the flanks of the series’ signature villains. The action is accompanied by an original soundtrack featuring music from Tee Lopes (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Sonic Mania, Streets of Rage 4’s Mr. X Nightmare DLC). Tactics is wholly developed by Leikir Studio with support from Dotemu and access supplied by IP owner SNK.

Metal Slug Tactics is coming to PC and consoles in “Fall 2024”.