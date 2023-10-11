Windjammers 2 gets full crossplay and more via free update

Dotemu has released a free update for Windjammers 2 adding crossplay, a new mode, new features, and much more.

The new free update is coming to all formats (PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) and will also be updated on the Game Pass version, while if you don’t own the title, it’s going to be half price via Steam, Nintendo eShop, and for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

There are two new characters coming via the update (Jamma GX03 and Anna Szalinski), but also two new modes: practice, and how to play mode. There are now online lobbies, and full crossplay, which is one of the most sought after features for Windjammers 2. You can create a password protected lobby now, and create a room for you and your friends to play for ages, regardless of which format you’re on. Dotemu did mention, however, that online rankings will be reset back to “zero” with the new features now available, so if you’re put a lot of time in before the update, that’s worth knowing.

“After Windjammers 2 launch and the great support from the community, we wanted to give back and continue to support the players by adding the content that everyone has been asking for,” said Cyrille Imbert, CEO of Dotemu, adding: “It took more time than expected but despite the difficulties encountered, we did not give up and finally managed to provide what the players had been asking for to enjoy the competitive aspect of the game to its fullest. With this completely free update, we’re also delighted to add 2 new unique characters for the community to try out new strategies with”.

“Thanks to the high enthusiasm of the Dotemu team, we are finally able to bring the new features you’ve been waiting for to WJ2” commented Tomo Adachi, Game Designer of the original Windjammers game. Adachi added: ”We are very pleased and deeply grateful to the Dotemu team. The new Lesson and Practice modes allow both beginners and advanced players to practice more and more, with adjustable difficulty levels. The Dotemu team has painstakingly crafted a wealth of controls and movement details that will once again amaze you and make everyone realize that Windjammers 2 is a powerful and deep game. The long-awaited lobby function has also been added, and cross-play allows you to play against an even wider range of players. Combined with the introduction of two powerful new characters with unprecedented special moves, Windjammers 2 as an eSport is sure to become even more exciting. We are very excited to be playing this update with everyone around the world. Let’s have fun together!”

Windjammers 2 is available now.