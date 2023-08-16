TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock DLC is coming on August 31st

Publisher Dotemu and Tribute games have confirmed the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock DLC is due in a few weeks, on August 31st for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, for a price of $7.99.

A new trailer reveals “fan-favorite Karai”, whereby you can “catch a glimpse of this former Foot Clan member as she charges enemies with lightning-fast moves alongside her four favourite Turtles”. Dotemu and Tribute Games also confirmed that there will be a free update that is aside from the premium Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock DLC which will add a new range of colour palette options for owners of the main game.

Check out the Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock DLC trailer, below:

Dimension Shellshock brings two new playable fighters to the forefront of the action at launch later this month. Karai joins the razor-sharp Miyamoto Usagi, star of the Usagi Yojimbo comic book series and a fan favorite ally to the Turtles seen in previous cameos across the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series and action figure releases. Karai’s signature snark brings a bite to the fight alongside her deadly skills with her swift ninjutsu strikes. With Karai at your side there’s no stopping the Turtles as they kick, punch and party their way across the various new worlds in Dimension Shellshock’s rift-jumping battles.

The DLC will also add a survival game mode, new music (from the composer for the rest of the game, Tee Lopes), and more colour schemes for the fighters. Survival mode adds “collectible crystals that allow you to jump from dimension to dimension, each with its own unique look and fee”.

We talked about the game on our podcast and reviewed the game back in June 2022, saying “this is also one of the best opportunities to team up and enjoy some old school arcade action on or offline with mates. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel – but it does reawaken not only a terrific franchise, but reminds us of how damn cool and iconic the Turtles really are. If you need me, I will be working my way back through the cartoons with a gooey old slice of pizza”.

The game is out now, while the DLC will launch on August 31st.