Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge getting Survival Mode

Dotemu and Tribute Games have today revealed an all-new survival mode coming to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. It comes as part of the Dimension Shellshock DLC and will be hitting PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later in the year.

The Survival Mode will introduce collectable crystals that allow players to jump between dimensions, with each one featuring its own look and feel. Some of the dimensions include a Japanese-inspired Edo dimension, and 8-bit backgrounds featuring the four turtles. Players can level up and grow stronger through runs across these dimensions, and when they die and have collected enough crystals, new lives, ninja power bars, Radical Mode, and extra hit points can be unlocked.

We reviewed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge when it released and said, “Shredder’s Revenge isn’t an overlong experience – but it is also generous in terms of content, challenge and replayability. The only real criticism I can level at it, would be that I would have liked the inter-stage cutscenes and introductions to have been fully voiced. Why employ the guys that voiced our childhood, and then miss a trick with that? But that is small potatoes, and this is still a terrific game. Just as the spirit of teamwork shines through in the way Dotemu, Tribute, and Nickelodeon have put this together, this is also one of the best opportunities to team up and enjoy some old school arcade action on or offline with mates. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel – but it does reawaken not only a terrific franchise, but reminds us of how damn cool and iconic the Turtles really are. If you need me, I will be working my way back through the cartoons with a gooey old slice of pizza.”

An 11-minute trailer was released to showcase what players can expect from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Survival Mode when it drops.