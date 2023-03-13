New free Streets of Rage 4 update makes more than 300 improvements

Publisher and co-developer Dotemu, along with co-developers Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games has announced a massive free update for Streets of Rage 4 that adds a ridiculously large amount of improvements, along with new moves, and a custom survival mode.

Alongside all of this, there’s also a 50%-off deal if you want to buy the game on Steam (PC), Nintendo Switch, or the PlayStation Store. The DLC, Mr. X Nightmare is also 50%-off as well, and a PC bundle on Steam is a great (cheap) way to get the lot. Dotemu has released a new trailer that shows off some of the update and features, which you can check out below:

The custom survival mode allows players to “tweak the survival experience with a variety of options”, and “grants brawlers full control over the innovative, outlandish roguelite beat-em-up gauntlet which debuted as part of the Mr. X Nightmare DLC and provided a unique new way to enjoy Streets of Rage 4’s spectacular combat”.

Elsewhere, all characters have been affected by these changes:

Lots of reduced hitstop

All charged attacks and normal combo last hits can hit multiple enemies after the first active frames even if an enemy is hit

Fixed a bug where some wallbounces could do no damage

Increased stun on air down attacks

Throws will hit the other enemies close to the player with more consistency

As you can see in the trailer, there are new co-op moves that “empower players to take their combo-driving teamwork to the next level while dishing out some serious hurt to the city’s seediest criminals”.

You can check out the full list of patch notes via the developer post on Steam, but be warned: there’s a lot to get through!

Streets of Rage 4 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.