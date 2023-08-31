Publisher DotEmu and developer Tribute Games have announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock DLC is out today on all formats: PC, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The DLC adds two new playable characters in the form of Karai (“an outlaw from the Foot Clan and one of the Turtles’ most fearsome foes, unleashing her lightning-fast moves as a powerful ally”), and Miyamoto Usagi (“who fans will recognize as the star samurai of his beloved comic book series, Usagi Yojimbo and a fan-favourite ally to the Turtles, seen in previous cameos across the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series and action figure releases”).

There’s a new trailer for the DLC been released as well, which you can check out, below:

The far-out new Survival Mode in today’s DLC introduces collectible crystals that allow you to jump from dimension to dimension, with each world featuring its own unique look and feel. Level up and grow stronger through runs across dimensions – and when you die after having collected enough crystals, unlock a new life, ninja power bars, Radical Mode and extra hit points. Fight well enough and you’ll earn the ability to skip dimensions, and Dimension Shellshock will come complete with flashy new character colors for players to show their style.

The DLC is a pretty low price at $7.99, and even adds new music from composer Tee Lopes. On top of all that, there’s also a free update being dropped alongside the paid DLC which adds a new range of colour palettes for people who own the main game, and not the Dimenson Shellshock DLC yet.

Chris White loved the DLC, giving it a 9.5/10 score in our review, and saying: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock is an extension to the main game that provides plenty of replayability with a fantastic new mode. Survival pushes you as a player and allows you to pull off impressive combos and utilise a range of effective power-ups, all while travelling across beautifully designed dimensions and facing a variety of enemies. Usagi and Karai are great additions to the playable characters, with new music that always delivers, and skins to unlock that give you plenty of reasons to keep on playing through the mode”.

