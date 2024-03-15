Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Iron Parts

Iron Parts is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on the Iron Parts. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Iron Parts in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find Iron Parts as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

Iron Parts isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. Iron Parts needs to be crafted using the Assembler machine. To build the machine itself you will need 10 Aluminum Rods, 10 Stone, and 4 Plant Oil.

Once built, you can produce an Iron Parts in the Assembler. To do so you will need 1 Iron Bar and 5 Chromaize Oil

Where can I find the materials I need?

Iron Bars are a material that also needs to be crafted. For this, you will need the Furnace machine. To make an Iron Bar, you will need 2 Iron Ore and 1 Coal.

The Chromaize Oil is made in the Oil Presser machine, using the Chromaize vegetable.

What do I need the Iron Parts for?

You use Iron Parts for the following upgrades and buildings:

Irrigation Hose Power II

Hydro Splash Size I

Spike Saw Power III

Searching for other materials in Lightyear Frontier?