Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Sour Fodder

Sour Fodder is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on Sour Fodder. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Sour Fodder in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find Sour Fodder as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

Sour Fodder isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. Sour Fodder needs to be crafted using the Fodder Oven machine. To build the machine itself you will need 20 Stones, 6 Wood, and 2 Plant Oil

Once built, you can produce Sour Fodder in the Fodder Oven. To do so you will need 1 Rabbage Oil and 1 Polyberry Seeds

Where can I find the materials I need?

The Rabbage Oil is made in the Oil Presser machine, using the Rabbage plant.

Polyberry Seeds can be acquired in The Meadows area and beyond by sucking them up from plants growing in the wild.

What do I need the Sour Fodder for?

You use a Sour Fodder to feed animals in the following regions:

Yellow Forest

Doing so will increase the respawn rate on a new day for the raw materials in this area.

Searching for other materials in Lightyear Frontier?