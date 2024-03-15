Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Noxious Spore

Noxious Spore is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on Noxious Spore. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Noxious Spore in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find Noxious Spore as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

Noxious Spore isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. Noxious Spore needs to be crafted using the Grinder machine. To build the machine itself you will need 12 Stones, 4 Copper Wires, and 4 Aluminum Rods.

Once built, you can produce Noxious Spore in the Grinder. To do so you will need 1 Noxious Pod.

Where can I find the materials I need?

Noxious Pods can be found by clearing Noxious waste from the world. Alternatively, periodically an event will occur where Noxious weeds will fall from the sky and you need to vacuum them up. Doing so will net you Noxious Pods.

What do I need the Noxious Spore for?

You use a Noxious Spore for the following upgrades and buildings:

Strange Fence

Strange Chair

Strange Table

Strange Lamp

Strange Fountain

Strange Vase

Strange Signpost

