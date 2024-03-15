Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Stone Dust

Stone Dust is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on Stone Dust. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Stone Dust in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find Stone Dust as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

Stone Dust isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. Stone Dust needs to be crafted using the Grinder machine. To build the machine itself you will need 12 Stones, 4 Copper Wires, and 4 Aluminum Rods.

Once built, you can produce Stone Dust in the Grinder. To do so you will need 1 Stone to produce 2 Stone Dust.

Where can I find the materials I need?

Stone is a natural resource found in Lightyear Frontier. It can be found in every environment on the map in rocks that you can break with the Spike Saw.

What do I need the Stone Dust for?

Stone Dust isn’t used directly for buildings or upgrades, but it is used to make Clay and Clear Glass materials.

Searching for other materials in Lightyear Frontier?