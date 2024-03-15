Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Red Lens

Red Lens is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on Red Lens. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Red Lens in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find Red Lens as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

The Red Lens isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. The Red Lens needs to be crafted using the Assembler machine. To build the machine itself you will need 10 Aluminum Rods, 10 Stone, and 4 Plant Oil.

Once built, you can produce a Red Lens in the Assembler. To do so you will need 1 Red Glass, and 3 Rabbage Oil.

Where can I find the materials I need?

For the Red Glass material, you will need to make that in a Furnace, using Red Crystal Dust and Coal. The Rabbage Oil is made in the Oil Presser machine, using the Rabbage vegetable.

What do I need Red Lens for?

You use Red Lens for the following upgrades and buildings:

Irrigation Hose Power II

Irrigation Hose Range I

Vacuum Harvester Range I

Searching for other materials in Lightyear Frontier?