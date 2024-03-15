Lightyear Frontier | How to craft a Battery

Battery is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on the Battery. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Battery in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find a Battery as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

A Battery isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. The Battery needs to be crafted using the Assembler machine. To build the machine itself you will need 10 Aluminum Rods, 10 Stone, and 4 Plant Oil.

Once built, you can produce a Battery in the Assembler. To do so you will need 2 Copper Ore and 3 Zappertwigs.

Where can I find the materials I need?

Copper Ore is a natural resource found in Lightyear Frontier. It can be found in the following areas of the map:

Edge Cliffs

Zappertwig is a plant you will need to grow from Zappertwig Seeds which can be found in abundance in the Yellow Forest area.

What do I need the Battery for?

You use a Battery for the following upgrades and buildings:

Inventory Capacity II

Inventory Capacity III

Vacuum Harvester Power II

