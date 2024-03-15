Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Clear Lens

Clear Lens is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on Clear Lens. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Clear Lens in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find Clear Lens as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

The Clear Lens isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. The Clear Lens needs to be crafted using the Assembler machine. To build the machine itself you will need 10 Aluminum Rods, 10 Stone, and 4 Plant Oil.

Once built, you can produce a Clear Lens in the Assembler. To do so you will need 1 Clear Glass, and 3 Caroot Oil.

Where can I find the materials I need?

For the Clear Glass material, you will need to make that in a Furnace, using Stone Dust and Coal. The Caroot Oil is made in the Oil Presser machine, using the Caroot vegetable.

What do I need Clear Lens for?

You use Clear Lens for the following upgrades and buildings:

Lock-On Targets I

Searching for other materials in Lightyear Frontier?