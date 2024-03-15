Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Iron Frame

Iron Frame is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on the Iron Frame. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Iron Frame in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find Iron Frame as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

Iron Frame isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. Iron Frame needs to be crafted using the Assembler machine. To build the machine itself you will need 10 Aluminum Rods, 10 Stone, and 4 Plant Oil.

Once built, you can produce an Iron Frame in the Assembler. To do so you will need 2 Iron Bars

Where can I find the materials I need?

Iron Bars are a material that also needs to be crafted. For this, you will need the Furnace machine. To make an Iron Bar, you will need 2 Iron Ore and 1 Coal.

What do I need the Iron Frame for?

You use Iron Frame for the following upgrades and buildings:

Solar Dehydrator

House

Chess Board

Field Plow

Vacuum Harvester Width I

Searching for other materials in Lightyear Frontier?