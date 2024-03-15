Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Steel Frame

Steel Frame is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on the Steel Frame. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Steel Frame in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find a Steel Frame as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

Steel Frame isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. Steel Frame needs to be crafted using the Assembler machine. To build the machine itself you will need 10 Aluminum Rods, 10 Stone, and 4 Plant Oil.

Once built, you can produce a Steel Frame in the Assembler. To do so you will need 2 Steel Bars

Where can I find the materials I need?

Steel Bars are a material that also needs to be crafted. For this, you will need the Furnace machine. To make a Steel Bar, you will need 1 Iron Bar and 2 Coal.

What do I need the Steel Frame for?

You use Steel Frame for the following upgrades and buildings:

Mansion

Vacuum Harvester Width II

