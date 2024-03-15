Lightyear Frontier | How to craft a Power Core

Power Core is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on the Power Core. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Power Core in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find a Power Core as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

A Power Core isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. The Power Core needs to be crafted using the Assembler machine. To build the machine itself you will need 10 Aluminum Rods, 10 Stone, and 4 Plant Oil.

Once built, you can produce a Power Core in the Assembler. To do so you will need 8 Noxious Spores.

Where can I find the materials I need?

Noxious Spores are created in the Grinder machine. You will need 1 Noxious Pod to create a Noxious Spore. These can be found by clearing Noxious waste from the world. Alternatively, periodically an event will occur where Noxious weeds will fall from the sky and you need to vacuum them up. Doing so will net you Noxious Pods.

What do I need the Power Core for?

You use a Power Core for the following upgrades and buildings:

Advanced Furnace

Spike Saw Damage I

Spike Saw Damage II

Spike Saw Damage III

Lock-on Targets I

Lock-on Targets II

Lock-on Targets III

Thruster Booster I

Thruster Booster II

Searching for other materials in Lightyear Frontier?