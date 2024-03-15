Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Red Crystal Dust

Red Crystal Dust is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on Red Crystal Dust. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Red Crystal Dust in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find Red Crystal Dust as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

Red Crystal Dust isn’t a raw material in Lightyear Frontier that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. Red Crystal Dust needs to be crafted using the Grinder machine. To build the machine itself you will need 12 Stones, 4 Copper Wires, and 4 Aluminum Rods.

Once built, you can produce Red Crystal Dust in the Grinder. To do so you will need 1 Red Crystal to produce 2 Red Crystal Dust.

Where can I find the materials I need?

Red Crystal is a natural resource found in Lightyear Frontier. It can be found in the following areas of the map:

Pine Heights

What do I need the Red Crystal Dust for?

You use a Red Crystal Dust for the following upgrades and buildings:

Color Mixer

Weather Station

Irrigation Hose Power I

