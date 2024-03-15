Lightyear Frontier | How to craft Blue Crystal Dust

Blue Crystal Dust is a material in Lightyear Frontier, that can be tricky to work out how to get hold of. It isn’t always clear from the game itself what materials you need to progress, and how to acquire them. Some materials can be found as raw materials in the outside world, whereas some materials need to be crafted separately in a machine. It can be quite tricky figuring out therefore exactly what you need to do to acquire certain materials in the game. However, we’ve spent a long time in the world of Lightyear Frontier, hunting down all the materials you need to progress. And in this guide, we discuss how you can get your hands on Blue Crystal Dust. So if you’ve found yourself wondering how to get a hold of Blue Crystal Dust in Lightyear Frontier, then read on.

Can I find Blue Crystal Dust as a raw material in Lightyear Frontier?

Blue Crystal Dust isn’t a raw material that you can find out in the open. As such it means you will need to craft it in a machine. Blue Crystal Dust needs to be crafted using the Grinder machine. To build the machine itself you will need 12 Stones, 4 Copper Wires, and 4 Aluminum Rods.

Once built, you can produce Blue Crystal Dust in the Grinder. To do so you will need 1 Blue Crystal to produce 2 Blue Crystal Dust.

Where can I find the materials I need?

Blue Crystal is a natural resource found in Lightyear Frontier. It can be found in the following areas of the map:

Yellow Forest

What do I need the Blue Crystal Dust for?

You use a Blue Crystal Dust for the following upgrades and buildings:

Silo

Hydro Splash Size I

