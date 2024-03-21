Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter announced, coming later this year

Odd Bug Studio and United Label have announced Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter, and confirmed it’s coming later this year to PC and consoles.

The teams say that “the game includes a rich and deep campaign set across the northern realms of the Ratdom, features new gameplay mechanics, and heightens the series’ trademark visceral and violent combat between rat and foe”, and will once again see players controller Arlo, “– following a brutal attack by the Dark Wings, a new fanged threat from the frozen wastelands beyond”.

Set after the bloody conclusion of the original, Whiskers of Winter sees Arlo embark on a violent quest of ruthless revenge against the Dark Wings’ onslaught, while introducing new fearsome monsterhunting sidequests against gigantic beasts. The young rat can also imbue his weapons with a range of new elemental effects and abilities, helping him slaughter foes standing in his way. Enhanced settlement mechanics allows Arlo to rebuild the Rats’ northern garrison of Winter’s Edge, while its new protector explores new and distinct areas of the frontier home to a cast of critters, some to ally with…others to vanquish. Odd Bug Studio has also confirmed that multi-award-winning voice actor, Doug Cockle (The Witcher 3, Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2) returns to the world of Tails of Iron to provide his immediately distinct gruff and foreboding tones to Arlo’s bloody crusade of retribution.

“We are delighted to finally announce our return to Ratdom with Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter, and start a new ‘tail’ of bloodshed and medieval revenge. We wanted to build upon what we achieved with the first instalment and create a game that was more than just a straightforward sequel,” said Jack Bennett, Co-founder and Lead Designer, Odd Bug Studio. “We took on board the incredible community feedback on the original game and set about crafting a more intense experience than its predecessor. The new gameplay mechanics, the addition of monster hunting sidequests, together with improved crafting and base building, all work together to make Arlo’s crusade in the northern wastelands even more epic than King Redgi’s”.

“It’s very exciting for us to watch Odd Bug Studio craft a tremendous sequel to their astounding original Tails of Iron. We’re so proud and honoured to partner with Jack and the team once again for Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter,” said Darren Newnham, CEO, United Label. “This new game takes the violent lore of the first game to grander levels to push the premium indie envelope”.

Here’s a list of key features from the press release:

An expanded campaign of violence and revenge – Whiskers of Winter’s ‘tail’ of Arlo’s fight against the ferocious Dark Wing Bats is an intense experience, featuring a semi-open RPG world set across six varied biomes to explore, and new animal factions to discover.

Challenging combat – Building upon the series’ trademark hardcore combat, Tails of Iron 2 features enhanced weapons gameplay, including four elemental effects (fire, ice, electricity, and poison) to imbue Arlo’s arsenal with unique abilities to use against foes.

NEW Monster hunting gameplay – To tip the balance against the new fanged army of Dark Wing Bats, Arlo can track down and overcome 15 gigantic and challenging beasts to harvest their cadavers for rare upgrade materials.

Improved base building – Construct and upgrade the devastated settlement of Winter’s Edge to gain access to more powerful items from the smithy, tastier meals at the kitchen, a wider range of powerful traps from the shoppe, and more!

New Day and night system – Arlo will face different foes depending on the time of day, with more enemy types added as additional monsters are hunted down and vanquished.

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter is coming to PC and consoles later in 2024.