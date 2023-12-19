Tails of Iron is back with a free expansion, released today

Odd Bug Studio and United Label has surprise-announced Tails of Iron: Bright Fir Forest, a free expansion to the game, out today. It’s available globally on all platforms (PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One) apart from Nintendo Switch, which is coming later in 2024.

Referred to as an “extensive new expansion”, Bright Fir Forest sees “Rat King Redgi invited by the Squirrels to celebrate the Festival of Leaf Fall… while a new foul and revenge-seeking adversary stands to ruin the celebrations”. The developer says that this will add 13 new quests (four story, nine side quests, each with their own bosses to beat), but you will also get new weaponry and armour.

Check out the new trailer below, and yes, that is Doug Cockle of The Witcher fame doing the narration.

Furthermore, players will have an even greater choice of weaponry and armour available to forge and use on the battlefield (96 in total), ogether with more options to customise Redgi’s seat of power – The Crimson Keep – with eight new cosmetic upgrades available. Four new music tracks also feature in an expanded soundtrack, along with three extra achievements/trophies to unlock.

Here’s a list of key features, too:

Explore a vast & treacherous kingdom with its own distinct biomes, hidden paths, and secrets

Master brutal combat inspired by the Soulslike genre, and unleash brutal executions

Immerse yourself in a compelling story narrated by award-winning actor Doug Cockle

Customise Redgi’s attack style with a vast array of distinct weapons and armour

Assemble a band of brave companions ready to aid the young king on select missions

Complete side quests to earn additional gold-on-the-side

Unearth special blueprints to forge new and powerful weapons

Overcome savage boss fights against the Frog Clan’s deadly, oversized generals

Experience extensive end-game gameplay with two free post-campaign expansions: ‘Bloody Whiskers’ and the brand-new ‘Bright Fir Forest’

We gave this one a 9/10 in our review, with Chris White saying: “Tails of Iron is a special little game. It takes a simple approach to combat and finds a way to make every fight a tense encounter of risk and reward. The hand-drawn art style drew me right in, and the variety in gear and the need to constantly experiment against different enemy types had me hooked throughout. It’s Souls-like inspirations are felt around every corner, but it is very much its own thing. Some encounters will make you red in the face, but the satisfaction in victory is a drug you can’t get enough of”.

Tails of Iron is out now on PC and Consoles.