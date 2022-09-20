Tails of Iron launches on Epic Games Store with free bonus content

Tails of Iron has hit Epic Games Store after a year of being Steam-exclusive, and is on sale, launching with free bonus content. It’s currently 50% off at £10.99, from £21.99, with that sale ending on September 26th.

Tails of Iron also came to PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, but was PC-exclusive to Steam, it seems, until now. The developer says that “to celebrate the game’s birthday, don your birthday suit from the free Birthday Bonanza skin pack, pictured below, and serve up some celebrations to the party-pooper frogs with new weapon skins”.

‘Bloody Whiskers’: a free expansion which introduces a new post-game questline, two additional difficulty modes, five new bosses, a selection of special armours and weapons, and a secret that was perhaps better left forgotten.

Upon release, Chris White loved the game, scoring it a 9/10, saying “Tails of Iron is a special little game. It takes a simple approach to combat and finds a way to make every fight a tense encounter of risk and reward. The hand-drawn art style drew me right in, and the variety in gear and the need to constantly experiment against different enemy types had me hooked throughout. It’s Souls-like inspirations are felt around every corner, but it is very much its own thing. Some encounters will make you red in the face, but the satisfaction in victory is a drug you can’t get enough of”.

If you’re a fan of The Witcher games, or at least Doug Cockle who plays Geralt, you might be surprised to know he narrates this game. But yes, it’s also worth noting that it’s a Souls-like title.