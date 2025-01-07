Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter gets a new trailer showing “all-new magic system”

United Label has released a new trailer for Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter, ahead of the January 28th release date for the title.

The trailer shows off “an all-new spellcasting system”, which follows Arlo (protagonist) on his “tail” of revenge against “an ancient, deadly threat to the Ratdom, years after the conclusion of the original game.”

The publisher says that the sequel (still developed by Odd Bug Studio) “builds upon its critically acclaimed 2021 predecessor with arrange of new gameplay mechanics and an enriched version of its trademark brutal combat. As well as new giant beast-hunt side quests and an expanded campaign, Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter includes the introduction of tactical traps and godlike ‘Elementa’ spellcasting, deepening moment-to-moment gameplay with increased combat options.”

Jack Bennett, Lead Designer and Co-Founder, Odd Bug Studio, said, “We’ve been excitedly waiting to share the news for a while that spellcasting is coming to the Ratdom in Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter. Mastering the brutal combat of sword and spear against ferocious opposition is something fans of the original game were accustomed to, so for the follow-up we really wanted to introduce another layer of in-the-moment combat options for players to command and use against Arlo’s foes. The ‘Elementa’ magics of the gods, coupled with the addition of traps, gives players that extra layer to consider, and more.”

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Explore a vast, wintry kingdom: Fully narrated by RPG legend Doug Cockle (The Witcher franchise, Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3) prepare to embark on an epic adventure across the northern realm and biomes of the Ratdom; an expansive, frost-bitten land on the brink of all-out war.

Hunt down giant beasts: Track down and defeat 15 legendary beasts of the Ratdom's northern frontier and be rewarded with rare resources with which to craft devastating equipment. But be warned, these colossal creatures won't go down without a fight… and then some.

Unleash the power of gods: Unlock the power of the four deities and unleash their powerful 'Elementa' spells in combat; harness the magics of fire, poison, ice,and electric upon the damned malevolent Dark Wings!

Master challenging combat: Face down the Dark Wing threat in deadly battles; let the devilish bats taste steel of blade and spear, or attack at range with bolts and arrows… and set elemental traps against these marauding foes (and adjust the difficulty at any point if it's getting *too* much of a challenge – we won't judge!)

Improved base building: Construct and upgrade the devastated Rat fortress of Winter's Edge to gain access to more powerful items from the smithy, tastier meals at the kitchen, a wider range of powerful traps from the shoppe, and more!

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on January 28th.