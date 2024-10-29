Lords of the Fallen confirms support for PS5 Pro

CI Games has today confirmed that Lords of the Fallen will have PS5 Pro support, with the console launching on November 7th.

The PS5 Pro version will give the game a “40% increase in pixel density over the base PlayStation 5 console, resulting in a sharper image and finer details”, says CI Games.

The developer says: “Performance Mode delivers rich visual detail at 4K60 (upscaled from 1440p) with a fluid 60 frames per second, sharper distant details, and refined textures on characters and environments. For those prioritizing visual fidelity, Quality Mode runs at native 4K30, showcasing intricate visuals across the dual realms of Axiom and Umbral at a stable 30 FPS.”

There are to be more updates, as well, as this announcement comes “ahead of further planned updates and enhancements for the game across all platforms, many of which are based on feedback from players of the dark fantasy action-RPG”

In our review, Mick scored the game 8/10, saying: “Weird decisions like locking flavour text behind a specific stat that some players simply won’t need, or restricting you to equipping either magic or ranged but not both, do hinder the experience. Still, there’s no denying that Hexworks has done a fine job bringing the world of Axiom to life. The atmosphere is superb, and those who crave the kind of challenge rarely seen even in this genre will fall in love with Lords of the Fallen.”

Since then, the game has been updated lots of times with things like boss rush mode, and more.

Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new, epic RPG adventure in a vast, interconnected world more than five times larger than the original game. After an age of the cruellest tyranny, the demon God, Adyr, was finally defeated. But Gods… do not fall forever. Now, aeons later, Adyr’s resurrection draws nigh. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, journey through both the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive RPG experience, featuring colossal boss battles, fast challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling. Will your legend be one of light… or one of darkness? Dare to Hope.

Lords of the Fallen is out now for PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PS5.