Lords of the Fallen final update adds game modifiers

CI Games and Hexworks has announced the “final update” for Lords of the Fallen, which adds advanced game modifiers: this is version 1.5, and it’s called “Master of Fate”, and has dropped for PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

The team says that “Master of Fate imbues power directly into players’ hands, allowing them to fully customise their game experience. The modifier system, while not for the fainthearted, can even be enabled from the very first playthrough of Lords of the Fallen, throwing down the gauntlet to action-RPG veterans new to the game. Among the seven different modifiers available to players are randomised enemy spawns and loot drops, together with an Ironman mode; with these three modifiers enabled, Lords of the Fallen effectively becomes a roguelite”.

Check out the trailer, below, to see the V1.5 Master of Fate update in action:

Master of Fate concludes a weekly cadence of new content and significant performance and quality of life enhancements for Lords of the Fallen, with over 30 updates launched since October 2023 that vastly improve the experience for players

The game is also on sale from April 29th, at 50% off on the PlayStation Store.

Saul Gascon, Executive Producer and Head of Studio at HEXWORKS, said: “We’d like to thank the many players who have embarked upon Mournstead since we launched six months ago; their belief in our vision has been a real driving force for us. In response to their support for the game, we expanded the period of live support for Lords of the Fallen with an ambitious post-launch roadmap. This was built around four significant content updates, alongside numerous smaller releases, which included tons of new content and quality of life patches. Reaching v1.5 with the Master of Fate update and its genuinely groundbreaking modifier system marks the completion of that roadmap, making the Lords of the Fallen experience the best it’s ever been.”

Here’s some of the modifiers you can use in the game:

Random enemy spawn: Every encounter becomes completely unpredictable with every playthrough, with any of the 70+ enemy types capable of appearing at any point

Random loot spawn: Players will never know what item they'll pick up next, as any weapon, piece of armour, or item can be randomly found throughout Mournstead

Ironman: For the ultimate git gud challenge; get slain in Umbral with this modifier enabled and players will have to start their journey again… albeit with items and character level intact.

Withered healing: Health items and spells will only replenish as withered healing, which can only be regained fully by dealing damage to enemies, encouraging aggressive play to survive.

Mob density modifier: Adjust the density of enemy mobs encountered through the journey across Mournstead in both Axiom and Umbral

Lords of the Fallen is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.