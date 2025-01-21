Tails of Iron 2 gets a new extended gameplay trailer

United Label and Odd Bug Studio have together released a new extended gameplay trailer for Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter.

The game is set to release on January 28th on PC and consoles, so this is likely the last chance to see if in action before then. The trailer features a narrative overview featuring Doug Cockle (voice of Geralt in The Witcher, as well as being in Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3).

Check out the new 6 minute trailer, below:

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

Explore a vast, wintry kingdom: Fully narrated by RPG legend Doug Cockle (The Witcher franchise, Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3) prepare to embark on an epic adventure across the northern realm and biomes of the Ratdom; an expansive, frost-bitten land on the brink of all-out war.

Hunt down giant beasts: Track down and defeat 15 legendary beasts of the Ratdom's northern frontier and be rewarded with rare resources with which to craft devastating equipment. But be warned, these colossal creatures won't go down without a fight… and then some.

Unleash the power of gods: Unlock the power of the four deities and unleash their powerful 'Elementa' spells in combat; harness the magics of fire, poison, ice, and electric upon the damned malevolent Dark Wings!

Master challenging combat: Face down the Dark Wing threat in deadly battles; let the devilish bats taste steel of blade and spear, or attack at range with bolts and arrows… and set elemental traps against these marauding foes (and adjust the difficulty at any point if it's getting *too* much of a challenge – we won't judge!)

Improved base building: Construct and upgrade the devastated Rat fortress of Winter's Edge to gain access to more powerful items from the smithy, tastier meals at the kitchen, a wider range of powerful traps from the shoppe, and more!

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on January 28th.