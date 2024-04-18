Braid Anniversary Edition gets new release date

Thekla has announced a new release date for Braid Anniversary Edition, coming May 14 for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Netflix. As for The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions, it will arrive a day later on May 15. Originally set for April 29, developer Jonathan Blow has just announced it will feature a combination of 40 brand-new or alternative redesigns of original levels which will implement a variety of changes and updates while still keeping what made it so enjoyable in its original release.

You can find a full break down of what to expect from Braid Anniversary Edition when it releases next month below, complete with details on the new and redesigned levels :