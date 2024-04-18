Braid Anniversary Edition gets new release date

Thekla has announced a new release date for Braid Anniversary Edition, coming May 14 for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Netflix. As for The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions, it will arrive a day later on May 15. Originally set for April 29, developer Jonathan Blow has just announced it will feature a combination of 40 brand-new or alternative redesigns of original levels which will implement a variety of changes and updates while still keeping what made it so enjoyable in its original release.
You can find a full break down of what to expect from Braid Anniversary Edition when it releases next month below, complete with details on the new and redesigned levels :
14 Commentary Index Levels used to navigate the game’s 15+ hours of commentary
There is also one additional level exclusive to Netflix users
13 New Full Puzzle Levels featuring 16 new puzzle pieces used to complete a new frame
12 Alternate Designs coupled with design commentary offering a glimpse of Braid had different development decisions been made
Improved sound and new mixes and variants of the soundtrack by Martin Stig Andersen (Control, Inside) and Hans Christian Kock
Hand-repainted graphics by original artist David Hellman
Animations with extra frames, for smoother in-game motion
Ability to switch back and forth between the old and new Braid on the fly
15+ hours of commentary featuring Jonathan Blow, David Hellman, Marc ten Bosch (Miegakure), Brian Moriarty (Trinity, Loom, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakuel), Casey Muratori (1935; Handmade Hero; Computer, Enhance!), Cris Moore (gamer, resident faculty at the Santa Fe Institute), Frank Cifaldi (Video Game History Foundation), Martin Stig Andersen, Hans Christian Kock, and Jakob Schmid.