Braid: Anniversary Edition coming next year

Thekla has today announced Braid: Anniversary Edition is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Netflix on April 30, 2024. The original came out in 2008 and was highly praised for its puzzle-platforming which allowed players to manipulate time in strange and unusual ways.

The Anniversary Edition of Braid will reimagine the original for modern, high-resolution hardware via a variety of changes while updating Braid to preserve what made it so good. Some of these features include:

Improved sound and new mixes and variants of the soundtrack by Martin Stig Andersen (Control, Inside) and Hans Christian Kock

Hand-repainted graphics by original artist David Hellman

Animations with extra frames, for smoother in-game motion

Ability to switch back and forth between the old and new Braid on the fly

15+ hours of commentary featuring Jonathan Blow, David Hellman, Marc ten Bosch (Miegakure), Brian Moriarty (Trinity, Loom, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakuel), Casey Muratori (1935; Handmade Hero; Computer, Enhance!), Cris Moore (gamer, resident faculty at the Santa Fe Institute), Frank Cifaldi (Video Game History Foundation), Martin Stig Andersen, Hans Christian Kock, and Jakob Schmid.

“The goal is to make it the craziest, most-in-depth commentary ever put in a video game,” said Thekla, Inc. founder Jonathan Blow. “You can follow particular threads of commentary spatially, through wormholes that go from level to level to see evolutions of particular concepts; the commentary has lots of markup so we can circle stuff on the screen, point arrows at whatever visual detail we are talking about, show diagrams, play back recordings of gameplay to show what happens if you try doing this or that in a particular level, and many other capabilities.”

You can watch the Braid: Anniversary Edition trailer below: