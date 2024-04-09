In-game locations revealed for Merchants of Rosewall

Big Blue Sky Games has revealed some of the in-game city locations for its upcoming shopkeeper simulation game Merchants of Rosewall, including the Grand Parade which is Rosewall’s central marketplace.

The Grand Parade was a former military training ground which now plays host to both local and foreign suppliers, including the world’s largest conglomerate, the Estoq Trading Company.

Members of the Merchant of Rosewall Discord can vote for what elements of the game should be revealed next by voting for the category of their choice.

Merchants of Rosewall challenges players to manage their own customizable shop all while uncovering the mysteries of a majestic city that has always been shaped by prominent citizens like yourself. The game also offers an enhanced shopkeeping simulation gameplay experience with innovative progression tracking and in-game weather models that impact resources, supply and customer behavior.

The game will release on PC via Steam in the second half of 2024, and from the looks of the trailer you can watch below, it looks like it could be a surprise hit of the year. If you’re keen to know more about what to expect when playing, you can check out the features below: