Lucky Panda on Fortune Coins Casino: Tips & Tricks

Lucky Panda is a Blazesoft video slot featured as an in-house title on Fortune Coins casino. The following overview will discuss the game’s theme and mechanics and conclude with some tips on improving your winning chances.

Lucky Panda Theme and Gameplay

Based on China’s national animal, the Lucky Panda slot features a 5×3 layout filled with various Chinese motifs and imagery. The 5×3 layout is set against a bamboo forest backdrop while the region’s traditional music plays throughout.

Lucky Panda has 25 fixed paylines, and to win, you must match at least three identical symbols on these paylines. The symbols range from bamboo-made A and K royals to golden ingots, yin-yang signs, and lotus flowers.

There are also two special symbols. The game’s main character, a cute giant panda, is the wild, replacing every other symbol except the Lucky Coin, representing the scatter and a gateway to the bonus round.

Whenever six or more Lucky Coins appear during a single spin, they remain in position and trigger four free spins. Each time a new Lucky Coin lands on one of the vacant symbol positions, the free spins counter resets to four. The bonus game concludes when all four free spins play out without new Lucky Coins or if the entire screen is covered in Lucky Coins — the latter scenario results in a 10x multiplier. Each Lucky Coin carries a fixed prize, and the cumulative value of these prizes is added to your balance once the round ends.

Being an in-house game at Fortune Coins, Lucky Panda offers the casino’s progressive jackpot. The four progressives, dubbed Mini, Super, Grand, and Fortune, can drop at any time.

Lucky Panda Slot Tips & Tricks

Let’s get one thing straight—there are no foolproof strategies for winning in Lucky Panda or any other Fortune Coins video slot. Luck is the only thing that determines whether you run out of coins or win the progressive jackpot.

Be that as it may, we can still throw in a few tips that can help you play more responsibly and have fun in the process:

Play with GC first : If you’re new to the Lucky Panda video slot, you should see if you like it first. Gold Coins are ideal for testing the game, as they’re ultimately less valuable than Fortune Coins, so don’t forget to switch to your GC balance before loading the game.

Max stake is not required to win the jackpot : You can win the jackpot at random regardless of your play level, so don’t throw away those coins for nothing.

Don’t forget to claim Fortune Coins bonuses : The Fortune Coins casino is generous with its constant flow of bonuses and promotions. Whether it’s the daily log-in bonus or the refer-a-friend offer, keep an eye on all the ways you can obtain free coins and continue resupplying your balance.

Fortune Coins is one of just a few casinos where you can try Lucky Panda, so go ahead and create an account, claim your free welcome offer, and grab that jackpot before it pops!