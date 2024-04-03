Neptunia Game Maker R: Evolution gets Digital Deluxe Edition

It has been announced that on launch day, Neptunia Game Maker R: Evolution will be getting a Digital Deluxe Edition for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. On May 14, the newly announced edition will include an exclusive Swimsuit Costume Set, and to celebrate the announcement, a brand new trailer has been released.

Also, the Limited Edition, Day One Edition, and Neptunia Game Maker R: Evolution/Neptunia: Sisters Vs Sisters – Day One Edition Dual Pack Plus are now available for pre-order. The main features of Neptunia Game Maker R: Evolution include:

Game Studio of The Year – Play as the main protag, Older Nep, and grow a previously defunct gaming studio to success. Building a game studio requires strong developers, cutting-edge video games, and the expansion of your market. Choose wisely and become the biggest game studio of the year!

Build Games & Boost Your Party – Boost your party stats with the help of creating games through disc development and choose creators to work on your next hit game!

Vroom, Vroom in Style – Ride through dungeons in Gamindustri and sell your games on your trusty purple motorcycle. Older Nep can also challenge pesky enemies for pinks (aka special rewards) or test your racing skills through time trials!

Party Management 101 – Supervise a party of four to lead your company to the top! But there may be other game studios ready to take you down. With a revamped battle system, chained attacks, and transformative specials, Older Nep and friends are ready for victory!

We reviewed last year’s Neptunia: Sisters Vs Sisters and said “Neptunia: Sisters Vs Sisters is a fun action RPG with entertaining combat, but a lack of difficulty prevents it from truly being a must play. There are systems that you just don’t ever need to touch to win, and alongside some dodgy dungeons and a slightly incomprehensible story the whole game suffers. If you are desperate for an RPG with compelling combat though you could do much worse, it’s just hard to recommend when there are so many lengthy alternatives to sink your time into.