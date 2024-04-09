Star Wars Outlaws launches on August 30th

Ubisoft has announced the release date for Star Wars Outlaws, and it’s this Summer: August 30th, coming to Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, PC (Ubisoft Connect), and Amazon Luna. It’ll also be three days early if you buy the Ultimate Edition or Gold Edition.

Julian Gerighty, Creative Director explains the game, saying: “In search of true freedom, the resourceful Kay and Nix will journey through the underworld and across the Outer Rim, taking on jobs from syndicates, facing off against intimidating foes, avoiding oppressive Imperial rule and recruiting a skilled outlaw crew in order to pull off one of the greatest heists the galaxy has ever seen”.

A new trailer has been released showing off the story, which you can get a look at below.

Kay and Nix will travel across the galaxy to gain the right resources and crew for the ultimate heist. In their journey, they’ll travel across distinct locations, both iconic and new: Canto Bight, Kijimi, Tatooine, Akiva, and the windswept savannah of Toshara**. Along the way, Kay will explore bustling cities and cantinas, race across sprawling outdoor landscapes on her speeder, and pilot her ship the Trailblazer through the wilds of space. When things go awry, the Trailblazer will also help them chase, evade and attack to gain the upper hand in thrilling dogfights with the Empire and other foes.

Douglas Reilly, vice president, Lucasfilm Games. said: “Star Wars Outlaws invites fans to experience a side of the galaxy that has a treasure trove yet to be explored, the exploits of the scoundrels taking advantage of the golden age of the underworld. We’ve been inspired by Massive Entertainment’s dedication to bringing this aspect of Star Wars to life, including both iconic and new things for fans to explore in an open world”.

We’ve also got details on the special editions. Obviously the standard edition gets you the game, but the Gold Edition gets you the game and season pass (“includes 2 DLCs, the “Jabba’s Gambit” exclusive mission at launch and the “Kessel Runner Character Pack” cosmetic pack”), and “up to three days early access”.

The Ultimate Edition gets you the stuff you get with the Gold Edition, but also:

Sabacc Shark Bundle: includes cosmetics for Kay, her blaster, Nix, Kay’s Speeder and the “Trailblazer” spaceship

Rogue Infiltrator Bundle: includes cosmetics for Kay, Nix, Kay’s speeder and the “Trailblazer”

Digital art book: A selection of the game’s concept art and visuals, including unique cinematic storyboards

Star Wars Outlaws is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and Amazon Luma, on August 30th.