Ubisoft reveal open-world game Star Wars Outlaws

At the Xbox Games Showcase, Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games showed off a brand new open world title called Star Wars Outlaws. It’ll be coming to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC through Ubisoft Connect in 2024, and a first look will premier during Ubisoft Forward on June 12.

Development is being led by Massive Entertainment and will show players a period of Star Wars set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

As the Galactic Empire relentlessly pursues the final defeat of the Rebel Alliance, the criminal underworld thrives. Fans will play as cunning scoundrel, Kay Vess, brought to life by Humberly González, and her loyal companion Nix, played by Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch™), as they attempt one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen. Seeking the means to start a new life, players will join Kay and Nix as they fight, steal, and outwit their way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates and join the galaxy’s most wanted.

“When we first imagined the first open-world Star Wars game, we explored where and when it could take place, and quickly realized that we had all the right ingredients for the journey of a scoundrel. These outlaws live life under the thumb of the Galactic Empire, but can still thrive given the opportunities that the criminal underworld opens up for people looking to take advantage of the turmoil,” said Julian Gerighty, Creative Director at Massive Entertainment. “The time is ripe for a new outlaw to make their name, and Kay Vess is written in the stars.”

“With Star Wars Outlaws, we’re excited to deliver the first truly open world Star Wars game, with an action-adventure story filled with characters and planets both new and well-known to the Star Wars galaxy,” said Douglas Reilly, vice president, Lucasfilm Games. “We have been working closely with the talented team at Massive Entertainment, and with their years of experience in creating richly-detailed worlds, we’re excited for fans to be able to jump into the Star Wars scoundrel fantasy like never before.”

You can watch the announcement trailer below: