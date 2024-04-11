Streets of Rogue 2 announced, coming to early access this year

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Matt Dabrowski have announced Streets of Rogue 2, and it’s coming this year to PC early access.

The game was announced during the Triple-I Initiative showcase, and looks like it’s expanding on the original in pretty much every way. That first game was released in 2019 and sold over a million copies, says the publisher, adding that Streets of Rogue 2 “invites players to embark on an unforgettable, endlessly replayable adventure in its crazy, immersive, and absolutely unpredictable open world, solo or with friends via co-op”.

Let’s check out the trailer, shall we…

Streets of Rogue 2 invites you to a living, unpredictable open world where anything is possible. Go solo or team up with friends and embark on a wild adventure to take down a corrupt president – any way you want! If you love freedom-focused, story-generating sandbox games like Rimworld, Valheim, Stardew Valley, Kenshi, Terraria, or Dwarf Fortress, you’ll feel right at home in Streets of Rogue 2. This is an engrossing, uncompromising, systems-driven experience that allows players to interact with the world in countless fun ways.

“Streets of Rogue 2 is the culmination of nearly 10 years of ongoing work on the series. I’m looking forward to giving a sneak peek with the demo, and getting more content into everyone’s hands via Early Access later this year!” said Matt Dabrowski, creator of the Streets of Rogue franchise.

Here’s a list of key features from the latest press release, too:

Dozens of unique and quirky playable classes (i.e., Ninja, Werewolf, Investment Banker, Alien…)

Seamless, procedurally generated open world with a map 100 times the size of a single level from Streets of Rogue 1 and multiple

unique biomes from bustling cities to creepy forests

An absurd amount of intertwined gameplay systems in the best tradition of immersive sims: destructible environments, hacking, smart NPC AI, mind control, farming, building, vehicles, etc

You can pet the dog. And also ride the dog!

Wreak havoc with a vast arsenal of items and weapons: shrink rays, bear traps, rat-summoning

Streets of Rogue 2 is coming to PC via Steam early access in 2024.