Top Gaming and Gambling Events in Winnipeg

People may not be aware but Winnipeg’s gaming scene is decently packed. There are both small-scale gaming events and big gatherings that make up the city’s lively gambling culture. These With the famous Club Regent and McPhillips Station Casino, the province has been a hub for exceptional gaming experiences.

Whether you love to gamble, play in online tournaments, or attend big conventions and meet other enthusiasts Winnipeg has you covered. So, let’s jump right into learning about the most famous gaming events and other popular shows in Manitoba’s capital.

Game-itoba, Winnipeg’s Gaming Convention

Game-Itoba is a Winnipeg event for tabletop gaming, accommodating all kinds of board games. The focus of this non-profit organization that support all members of the tabletop gaming community. This includes players, developers, and distributors.

One of the upcoming events is Game-itoba 2025, and it will take place at Bronx Park Community Center from January 24th – January 26th, 2025. The online registration starts in June 2024 so additional details like price aren’t available yet.

Anyone who likes competitive TCG, or is looking for opponents to test the mettle of their army of minis, should join in the fun. There will be a lot of tabletop experiences you probably haven’t heard of, so it’s a good way to try them out. In the previous event, over 250 board games were showcased over the weekend, and attendees had a blast

Bingo Events at Casinos of Winnipeg

When it comes to gambling events, the Casinos of Winnipeg are the places best choice. This brand can be found at McPhillips Station and Club Regent Casino & Event Centre Winnipeg MB. The Club Regent Event Centre Winnipeg MB offers its gamers an opportunity to participate in weekly bingo events of various formats.

Sunrise – Saturday and Sunday at 11 am

Matinee – From Thursday to Sunday at 3 pm

Share the Wealth – From Monday to Wednesday at 3 pm and from Thursday to Sunday at 3:30 pm

Evening – From Sunday to Saturday at 7 pm

Furthermore, there is an Electronic Monster Bingo event at McPhillips Station. It will take place on June 1, 2024, at 12pm, with a main prize of $75,000. Tickets, at $150 each, will be on sale starting from the 16th of April at the McPhillips Station Casino and the Club Regent Casino Gift Stores. These establishments also go for some of the best Winnipeg event rentals, so in case you need to through a high-end party or gathering you can book them.

While these establishments do provide various events for the public, the online casino sector is offering an equally fun gambling experience. The benefit of online casinos in Winnipeg is that you can just log in and play your favourite slot games whenever. What’s more, there are online tournaments as well, so you can compete with other players. Another benefit of using online sites is that they provide bonuses that will help you manage your expenses and extend your playtime.

Winnipeg Comiccon

Winnipeg Comiccon is an exhilarating event in Winnipeg that attracts geeks from all walks of life. Cosplayers, eSports and gaming enthusiasts, and fans of animation all gather in vast numbers during Comiccon. This year it takes place at the RBC Convention Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba from October 25 to October 27, 2024. The ticket price varies whether you select a single day or a weekend pass.

A single-day ticket costs between $18 to $50, and kids under 6 years of age have a free pass. VIP tickets are more costly, with the prices fluctuating from $115 to $150. The price of weekend packages may differ depending on which one a player opts for. However, the prices are from $65 for the regular 3-day ticket to $225 for a VIP 3-day pass.

Winnipeg Comiccon will feature a range of entertainment industry guests from different genres like TV, movies, voice acting, sports, and music. Among the celebrities that will be present, Sean Austin as well as Micheal Rooker, and Emily Swallow are some of the prominent names.

Besides the event will provide a distinctive shopping experience, collective discounts on tickets, and numerous attractions and activities for visitors. The Winnipeg Comiccon has managed media that includes a countdown to the event and regular updates on social media to make it an exciting, non-forgettable experience for gaming lovers and movie buffs.

Manitoba Esports Organization

The Manitoba competitive gaming scene is heated up by the Canadian esports championship series. An organization that aims to support eSports talent in this province is the Manitoba eSports Association, and they actively organize online tournaments. Currently, you can apply for the Valorant tournament and compete with others on the stream. The entrance fee for this event is 25 CAD.

Tournaments in the past included games like Call of Duty, League of Legends, Rocket League, and CS: GO. Currently, the only title on the site is Valorant, so hopefully other games will make their return. This is a top event held in the 1st, 2nd, and 4th quarters of the year.

How to Find Gaming Events

To find fresh and thrilling smaller-scale events you can go to the Fusion Gaming website. This is a platform where gamers can find the details about an upcoming event, including the date, time, location, entry fees, and more. The site also allows you to create an event and reach out to your relevant audience.

Fusion Gaming can help you find almost any TCG event like regular and pre-release tournaments. These are typically Magic: The Gathering, Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh as well as the newly released Lorcana competitions.

