What makes adventure video games so popular?

Since 1976, when Colossal Cave Adventure was released, nothing has been the same for the adventure game genre. Adventure games in the beginning were all text-based due to the technical limitations at the time, but as hardware evolved, so too did our imagination. Today’s adventure games are some of the finest experiences the gaming industry has to offer. From immersive graphics, incredible worlds, gripping stories, music, characters, and game mechanics, the popularity of adventure games has inspired movies, series, and other genres to copy some of their recipes for success.

An example could be when other industries use dominant adventure game logos, characters, and designs, like in online slots, where slots have skins, sounds, and themes from adventure games like Tomb Raider, Uncharted, Book of Dead, etc. According to Scott Nicholson from bestpayoutonlineslots.com, some of the highest-RTP slot games have an adventure theme and have embraced the popularity of this genre. They can offer more immersive and quality slot games. Betsoft’s Quest to the West has an Asian theme while Ocean Treasure from Rival has an undersea theme – both of which offer interactive gameplay to enhance the game.

And with every new popular adventure game made, a new slot skin is born. Besides inspiring other games, adventure games boast impressive graphics that push the genre forward and challenge the available technology. Recent incredible games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have pushed the limits of PC gaming and set new visual standards, especially Red Dead Redemption 2. Both the Uncharted series and God of War have all made a lasting impression on consoles, where the newest God of War games, on the PS4 and 5, have set the standard for future adventure games.

Adventure games also push invocation in the gaming industry, where some games may start on the console, but due to their incredible popularity, get ported to PC to meet the market demands. Horizon Zero Dawn and Ghost of Tsushima are great examples of adventure games that were console exclusives ported to PC. Adventure games are also popular because they have spawned multiple subgenres since their beginning, adapting and appealing to a wider player base. Today, we have adventure game subgenres like choose your adventure, point-and-click, puzzle games, and walking simulators.

The last example is a perfect one to mention because it seamlessly blends adventure games and their incredible storylines. Here, a story is presented to a player while exploring the incredible worlds surrounding them. When all these elements combine, engaging gameplay is the last secret ingredient. When players are let loose in a fantasy world that’s handcrafted and meticulously designed, with beautiful graphics and compelling stories, the gameplay is what keeps the player engaged.

Gaming series like Assassin’s Creed and Mass Effect have smooth gameplay and innovative gameplay design choices, which have left a lasting mark on the industry. From way back in 1976 till today, adventure games take what was established for the genre and incorporate from that point onwards, bringing players a memorable experience each time. We can only sit back and enjoy playing each breakthrough that comes our way!