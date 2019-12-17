Back Button Attachment announced for PS4 Dualshock Controller

Today, Ike Nnoli of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Global Marketing has introduced a brand new peripheral for the PlayStation 4 Dualshock controller. The Back Button Attachment allows players the chance to map two button controls to it, providing a tactical edge whatever you play.

On the US PlayStation Blog, Nnoli said, “This new attachment elevates your gameplay by delivering more versatility and performance, while maintaining the comfort and feel of the DualShock 4 wireless controller you’ve come to love.

Its sleek design, with two programmable and highly tactile back buttons, allows you to utilize more of your hand to shorten your response time and gives you more flexibility in competitive gameplay.”

The attachment will also come with a high-fidelity OLED screen which will provide real time information around button assignments. It’ll feature a dedicated button allowing you to remap buttons easily, and you can save up to three different profiles for dufferent games, allowing you to change them to suit different games and styles. It attaches to the bottom of the controller, and has a 3.5mm Jack input so you can still connect your headset.

The Back Button Attachment launches in US and Canada on January 23, 2020 for SRP $29.99 USD. Watch the announcemnt trailer below: