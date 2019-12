Square Enix announced during The Game Awards that Bravely Default II would be coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch in 2020. As part of the announcement, we were treated to a trailer of the game, giving us a sneak of what we can expect. The team responsible for Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler are working on the sequel.

Have a peek at the trailer below:

