2020 is coming up, and in retrospect, this was a great year for sports. New goals were achieved, and there were incredible prizes at stake, so today we present to you the list of the 3 most important esports tournaments of 2019:

The International, 2019 (Dota2)

We talk about the ninth version of the annual tournament of one of the most important games in the sports industry. Unlike other smaller tournaments, this is directly managed by Valve, the company responsible for the design, distribution, and programming of the game.

Furthermore, the tournament final took place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, and a total of 18 teams competed for a $34 million prize pool between August 15 and 25.

What was so special about The International 2019? For starters, the $34 million prize pool is the largest in the esports industry for a single tournament so far. On the other hand, OG took the world title of Dota 2 for the second year in a row in a display of terrific harmony.

League of Legends Worlds 2019

Speaking of records, the 2019 World Cup marked a milestone in esports history by reaching over 440,000 spectators during the final. What is so relevant about this? We are talking about the same amount of spectators as the final of the ATP, the most important professional tennis tournament.

In this way, lol world’s 2019 not only set the trend for lol esports even more but also bring this industry closer to the level of traditional sports. Then, 24 teams of the League of Legends played a prize pool of 6 million dollars of which half went to the champions: Funplus Phoenix.

Fortnite World Cup

Another incredible surprise this year was the Fortnite World Cup. This could be considered the second biggest tournament of the year after the lol Worlds. However, the prize money was much higher.

In the end, the prize pool had 30 million dollars offering the winners in the Duo mode a prize of three million dollars. Besides, no player went home empty-handed as there was a $50,000 prize pool just for qualifying for the tournament. Let’s keep in mind that a Battle Royale involves 100 players!

In the end, after 3 intense days of activities in New York, a 16-year-old boy took home the main prize of one of the most intense Battle Royale games in the history of sports.

Bonus: Hearthstone world championship

It’s not all good news in the world of sports. The final of the hearthstone tournament in Taiwan was marred in part by a political overtone which has cost the game some of its popularity.

Meanwhile, Blizzard Arena offered a $10,000 prize pool, which distributed to $250,000 for first place, $150,000 for the second, and $100,000 for third and fourth.

In the end

The world of sports has a good 2019 and we hope that 2020 will bring more and better news with the growth of prize pool and the exposure of the games through tournaments. Keep up with the news, especially about the promise games like Call of Duty Mobile.