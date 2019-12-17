The Future is Mobile Gaming

Smartphones are developing faster than ever. This has led to each of us owning a gaming console we can hold in the palm of our hand. Reports have shown that gaming apps take up close to half of all the downloads worldwide, and 74% of the mobile spending in 2018.

With those numbers, it isn’t hard to see that mobile gaming is quickly becoming the future of gaming. Not only for its convenience, but for many other reasons too.

Reaching Audiences

Many gaming companies are no longer limiting themselves to release new games on major consoles and PC. They have realized mobile gaming is a great way to reach larger audiences, as it makes them easily accessible, there is no need to buy a console or a gaming pc, as we all have smartphones with the technology to play free slot games.

eSports

Gaming is now a legit way to make money, as more and more gamers play online and enter competition with very good prize money to be won. This is predominantly PC based, but more and more competitions with serious prize money are a sign that mobile eSports are becoming popular and just as serious as their PC and console counterparts. Thus, is makes sense for developers to consider mobile gaming more and more when making new games.

Free to Start

Casual gamers, which take up the majority of people who download games on their smartphone, are not willing to pay for a game they feel they won’t be playing long. These are the main market target for mobile game developers.

Plenty of these games are free to download and start. They then offer in-app purchases for those who are willing to commit seriously to the game. And for those who don’t they have not lost anything. With promotions and offers, however, the gaming industry is bringing people to new games and leading them to invest in the market that will be the future of gaming.

5G

5G is pinned to change the way we understand the internet. It is designed to give faster internet everywhere, and soon that will mean gamers will no longer need a gaming PC to play fps games. All you will need is a strong internet connection and a device as a visual conduit. With the quickly improving graphics on smartphones and tablets, it will be no surprise if they replace gaming consoles.

Conclusion

The development of technologies around smartphones and internet are proving that mobile gaming will soon be the best way to play online or offline. With serious competitions being made for the platform, developers will begin focusing their attention to creating games for mobile gaming, and with a huge number of casual gamers who enjoy the convenience of mobile gaming will soon be on board. With so many options for free to start games to attract new players who are willing to buy in-app purchases, the market doesn’t look like slowing down any time soon.