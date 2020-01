Techland Publishing has revealed a new accolades trailer for Arise: A Simple Story, following its launch in December 2019. Piccolo Studios’ debut title is certainly a moving, gorgeous experience. You can check out our review of the game here, and find out why it became one of my favourite games of the year last year.

Check out the Arise: A Simple Story accolades trailer below:

Arise: A Simple Story is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.